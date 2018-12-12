UPDATE 1-Activist hedge fund Elliott takes stake in Pernod

* Stake of around 2.5 pct

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake in Pernod Ricard aiming to improve what Elliott said was relative underperformance at the French drinks company.

Elliott said on Wednesday that funds advised by the company had a stake of just over 2.5 percent in Pernod, and that it had met the head of Pernod to discuss ways of improving Pernod’s performance.

“Successive operational improvement plans have failed to generate operating leverage, leaving operating margins at a five-percentage point discount to its closest peer Diageo. Pernod’s M&A track record has also been disappointing, with the 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) acquisition of Absolut in 2008 falling short of expectations,” Elliott said in a statement.

“Elliott has met with Alexandre Ricard, Pernod’s CEO, and has written to the company’s board to share its analysis and views on value creation,” Elliott said.

In October, Pernod reported a surge in first-quarter sales, but also warned that this level of sales growth would moderate as the financial year progressed.

Pernod shares have risen by roughly 7 percent so far in 2018, beating a 5 percent drop in the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Food & Beverages Index and a 4 percent rise in the shares of Diageo.