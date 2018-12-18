Pernod Ricard invests in Africa's online retailer Jumia

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard , which is targeted by activist investor Elliott Management, said on Tuesday it was buying an unspecified stake to become a “strategic shareholder” in Jumia, Africa’s leading online retailer.

The two companies will develop innovative distribution strategies in the region, the companies said in a statement.

Pernod Ricard, which is present in 13 African countries, will share its expertise on consumers and physical distribution networks, while Jumia will bring its digital, logistics and payment platforms.