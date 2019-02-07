Pernod Ricard and retailer Leclerc in pricing dispute

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - E. Leclerc, France’s largest retailer by market share, is locked in a dispute over prices with French spirits group Pernod Ricard and has threatened to take its brands, including the iconic aniseed-flavoured Ricard drink, off its shelves.

Pernod chief executive Alexandre Ricard told a news conference on Thursday that this sort of dispute, which is taking place during annual price negotiations in France between retailers and their suppliers, was “part of life”.

Those price talks are due to be completed this month.

He stressed Pernod Ricard was “solid enough to face these negotiations” and that its upgraded profit guidance for its 2018-2019 financial year took into account such disputes.

The dispute was triggered when Pernod refused to negotiate prices for France at a European level through Eurelec, the purchasing alliance Leclerc has formed with Germany’s REWE, a source close to the company said.

Leclerc was not immediately available for comment.

Pernod Ricard sales in France fell 4 percent in the 2017/2018 financial year, amid slower consumption and a tough pricing environment. The group sold 4.5 million cases of Ricard bottles worldwide last year, the bulk in France. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)