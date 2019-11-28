Drinks group Pernod upbeat over EMEA, Latin America

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard delivered an upbeat presentation on its EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Latin America businesses, saying they were well placed for more profit growth.

Those businesses were “well positioned to keep delivering” with good top-line growth and margin improvement, Pernod said in an investor presentation on its website on Thursday.

In October, Pernod, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, posted a 1.3% rise in first-quarter underlying sales. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)