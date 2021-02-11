Pernod CEO: H2 sales growth to more than offset H1 decline

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard expects organic sales growth in the second half of its fiscal year 2020/21 to “more than offset” the 3.9% decline of the first half, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

CEO Alexandre Ricard would not comment on the market consensus, which targets organic sales growth of 4.8% for the full year, saying duty-free sales would remain under strong pressure during the year and COVID-19 restrictions would continue to disrupt business in bars and restaurants in the second half in many markets.