Pernod reiterates it is on track for mid-single digit sales growth in U.S

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard , which is being targeted by activist hedge fund Elliott, said on Thursday it was on track to achieve its medium-term goal of mid-single digit sales growth in the United States, which is its top market.

Pernod said its medium-term objective remained to stabilise its Absolut vodka brand in the United States while Jameson Irish whiskey will continue to grow at double-digit rates.

Pernod’s comments were published in slides on its website ahead of a conference call on North America.

The United States makes 19 percent of group sales while Canada counts for 2 percent.