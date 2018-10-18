FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Demand in China and India help Pernod Ricard Q1 sales beat forecasts

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 10.4 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand in China and India and despite slower growth in its main market in the United States.

Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo, however cautioned sales growth would moderate in the full year, notably in Asia.

It also warned of a slighly negative foreign exchange impact on its recurring operating profit.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod reported sales of 2.387 billion euros ($2.74 billion), a like-for-like rise of 10.4 percent that beat analysts’ estimates for 7.4 percent like-for-like growth in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Pernod said it benefited from strong demand in China and from a low year-ago comparison in India, where it has faced setbacks including a ban on liquor outlets.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said that despite an uncertain geopolitical and monetary environment, it was keeping its forecast for a 5-7 percent organic rise in full-year profit from recurring operations after last year’s 6.3 percent growth.

$1 = 0.8697 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
