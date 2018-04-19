UPDATE 1-Pernod Ricard gives more upbeat outlook, although strong euro remains issue

* Q3 sales 1.977 bln euros, up 9.3 pct l-f-l

* Sees organic growth of around 6 pct in operating profit

* To increase dividend distribution over next three years

* But sees 200 mln eur impact on profit from FX rates (Adds details from statement)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard said sales growth accelerated sharply in the third quarter, leading the spirits maker to give a more optimistic outlook even as it warned of the impact from a rise in the euro.

Pernod’s sales growth reflected strong demand in China and in India and a robust performance for its Jameson Irish whiskey in the United States, and it also beat market expectations.

Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group after Britain’s Diageo, said it was firming up its profit growth outlook for the full year and would also progressively increase dividend distribution over the next three years.

The company posted sales of 1.977 billion euros ($2.45 billion) in the three months to March 31, a 9.3 percent rise on a like-for-like basis, and a sharp acceleration from 4.6 percent growth in the second quarter.

This was above the average of analysts’ estimates for 6.6 percent growth in a consensus of analysts compiled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said it now expected organic growth in profit from recurring operations at around 6 percent for the full year ending June 30 - at the top of guidance given back in February.

In February, Pernod had said it expected growth between 4 percent and 6 percent.

Nevertheless, Pernod noted that a rise in the euro would have a negative impact of around 200 million euros on its full year profits - up slightly from a previous warning of a 180 million euros impact.

Earlier this week, concerns over a strong euro had also weighed on the shares of Pernod’s rival Remy Cointreau , even though Remy reported higher sales.

A strong euro can make products less affordable for overseas buyers and hit sales made in the United States.

Pernod’s sales were bolstered by strong demand in China during the Chinese New Year festivities in February, while sales in the United States - Pernod’s top market - had advanced by 3 percent in the nine months.

Pernod said it would increase progressively its dividend distribution over the next three years to 50 percent of net profit from recurring operations.

The group added it remained committed to value-creating mergers and acquisition deals while retaining an investment grade credit rating.