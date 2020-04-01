Pernod Ricard raises 1.5 bln euros on bond market

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Drinks manufacturer Pernod Ricard said two bond sales on Wednesday totalling 1.5 billion euros, which will be used to refinance bank debt facilities, were heavily subscribed.

Pernod Ricard said it received offers worth 5.5 billion euros ($6.03 billion) for the bonds on offer.

The new issue included a 750 million euro bond due in April 2030 at a spread of 185 basis points and another 750 million euro paper due in April 2025 at 150 basis points. The bonds carried coupons of 1.750% and 1.125% respectively. ($1 = 0.9122 euros)