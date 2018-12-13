GBL renews its support for Pernod Ricard's management

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) renewed its support for Pernod Ricard’s management and strategy on Thursday after the French drinks group was targeted by activist fund Elliott Management.

“GBL fully agrees with Pernod Ricard’s family values, based on long-term value creation,” the Belgian holding said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Pernod Ricard’s stock performance and its new strategic plan, dubbed “Transform & Accelerate” put in place by the management team solidify GBL’s trust in the French company, it added.

GBL holds a 7.49 percent stake in Pernod Ricard. Elliott said on Wednesday its stake in Pernod Ricard was just over 2.5 percent, its first holding in a French blue-chip. (Reporting by Pascale Denis Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by John Irish)