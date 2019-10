PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Tuesday it will cut about 280 jobs through a voluntary redundancy plan as part of a plan to merge its two French distribution subsidiaries Ricard and Pernod.

The firm also said in a statement it would sell the Cafe de Paris sparkling wine brand and its Cubzac production site to InVivo Wine. (Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by GV De Clercq)