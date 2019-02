LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard’s CEO Alexandre Ricard on Tuesday described talks with activist investor Elliott as “confidential, but cordial and constructive”.

He said the talks centred around corporate governance and margin improvement.

He declined to comment on the likelihood that Elliott would seek a board seat at the maker of Absolut vodka and Martell cognac. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)