July 2 (Reuters) - Men’s accessories maker Randa Accessories on Monday offered to buy Perry Ellis International Inc at $28 per share, 50 cents higher than a competing offer from the apparel brand firm’s founder George Feldenkreis.

The offer, which translates to $444 million in equity, represents a 3 percent premium to Perry Ellis’ closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)