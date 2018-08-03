Perry Ellis says received sweetened buyout offer from Randa

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc said on Friday it had received a revised buyout offer of $28.90 per share from men’s accessories maker Randa.

Randa Accessories offered $28 per share in July, a month after the company agreed to its second-largest shareholder Feldenkreis’s $27.50 per share, or $437 million, proposal.

Perry Ellis’ special committee, which was hired to evaluate the offers, said that there was no assurance that these discussions will lead to any transaction with Randa. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)