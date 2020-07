July 22 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has raised $4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Wednesday.

The firm sold here 200 million units at $20 each making it the largest ever IPO by a special purpose acquisition company. (Reporting by C Nivedita and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)