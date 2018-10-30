Rai Way raises offer for Telecom Italia unit Persidera by 10 pct - sources

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian towers company Rai Way has increased its offer for Telecom Italia’s broadcasting unit Persidera by around 10 percent to some 220 million euros ($250 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The offer, which is for the infrastructure assets of Persidera only, values the entire unit at more than 300 million euros, one of the sources said.

Telecom Italia could not immediately be reached for a comment. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach; editing by Agnieszka Flak)