UPDATE 1-Rai Way raises offer for Telecom Italia unit Persidera - sources

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian communications towers company Rai Way has raised its bid for Telecom Italia’s broadcasting unit Persidera to around 220 million euros ($250 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The offer, 10 percent more than a previous bid, is for the infrastructure assets of Persidera alone and values the entire unit at more than 300 million euros, the sources said.

Persidera is 70 percent owned by Telecom Italia (TIM) with the rest in the hands of Italian publishing group GEDI .

U.S. infrastructure fund I Squared Capital has made an offer for the whole of the company while Rai Way is only bidding for its network infrastructure and related activities.

Media reports have previously said I Squared’s offer is just under 240 million euros.

The sources said GEDI supported the new Rai Way bid and wanted to grant the towers group preferred bidder status.

On Monday sources said Telecom was leaning towards giving I Squared exclusivity.

TIM, whose top shareholder is Vivendi, is looking to sell a series of non-core assets, including Persidera, to cut debt and fund the rollout of ultrafast broadband and a 5G mobile network.

The sources on Monday had said Rai Way could relaunch its offer before a TIM board meeting on Tuesday.

TIM was not immediately available for comment.