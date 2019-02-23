UK minister "increasingly concerned" by Persimmon handling of housing funding scheme

EDINBURGH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s housing minister James Brokenshire has conveyed concerns to builder Persimmon that it may not be operating correctly within a public funding scheme for new house buyers, a source close to the minister said on Saturday.

Brokenshire was “increasingly concerned” by the behaviour of Persimmon, Britain’s second-biggest housebuilder.

“Leasehold, build quality, their leadership seemingly not getting they’re accountable to their customers, are all points that have been raised by (the minister) privately,” the source said, echoing a report in The Times newspaper. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; Editing by Toby Chopra)