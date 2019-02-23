Financials
February 23, 2019 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK minister "increasingly concerned" by Persimmon handling of housing funding scheme

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s housing minister James Brokenshire has conveyed concerns to builder Persimmon that it may not be operating correctly within a public funding scheme for new house buyers, a source close to the minister said on Saturday.

Brokenshire was “increasingly concerned” by the behaviour of Persimmon, Britain’s second-biggest housebuilder.

“Leasehold, build quality, their leadership seemingly not getting they’re accountable to their customers, are all points that have been raised by (the minister) privately,” the source said, echoing a report in The Times newspaper. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below