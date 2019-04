April 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s second-biggest housebuilder Persimmon Plc said on Friday it was launching an independent review to find whether measures to improve its business have been effective.

The review will be led by Stephanie Barwise QC of Atkin Chambers, an independent chair, and the finding will be presented by the last quarter of 2019, Persimmon said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)