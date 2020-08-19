National Express CEO to take up top job at Persimmon earlier than thought

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of bus company National Express Group, Dean Finch, will leave the company at the end of this month and will take up the top job at homebuilder Persimmon earlier than envisaged, the companies said on Wednesday.

Finch, 53, who was poached by Persimmon in June and was expected to join at the end of the year, will be replaced by National Express’ Chief Financial Officer Chris Davies on an interim basis.

Blue-chip Persimmon said it expects to confirm Finch’s start date “shortly”.