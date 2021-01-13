British homebuilder Persimmon says forward sales up by a quarter

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon on Wednesday posted a nearly 25% rise in forward sales, as the housing market rebounded from coronavirus-led disruptions.
The country’s second-largest homebuilder said the group’s forward sales stood at 1.69 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) as of Dec. 31, compared with 1.36 billion pounds a year earlier.
$1 = 0.7309 pounds Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
