British homebuilder Persimmon says forward sales up by a quarter

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon on Wednesday posted a nearly 25% rise in forward sales, as the housing market rebounded from coronavirus-led disruptions.

The country’s second-largest homebuilder said the group’s forward sales stood at 1.69 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) as of Dec. 31, compared with 1.36 billion pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7309 pounds Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

