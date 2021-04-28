Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Financial Services

Persimmon clocks strong forward sales as support measures kick in

By Reuters Staff

April 28 (Reuters) - Persimmon said on Wednesday it was experiencing good demand for newly built homes across the UK and its forward sales are strong, as the housing sector reaps benefits from a slew of government support measures and low interest rates.

Britain’s second-largest homebuilder said its year-to-date forward sales position stood at 3 billion pounds ($4.16 billion), compared with 2.4 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7204 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

