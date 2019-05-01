Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 1, 2019 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Persimmon says revenue from upcoming sales lower so far this year

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Persimmon, Britain’s second-largest housebuilder, reported lower revenue from upcoming sales due to fewer reservations so far this year, and said the cost to build homes would rise by about 4 percent this year.

The company, which builds about 16,000 new homes a year in 350 locations in the UK, said forward sales revenue so far in 2019 fell to 2.70 billion pounds ($3.52 billion) from 2.80 billion pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7668 pounds Reporting by Samantha Machado and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

