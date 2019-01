Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s second biggest housebuilder Persimmon Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year pre-tax profit to be modestly ahead of market consensus, boosted by new construction projects.

Total group revenue rose 4 percent to 3.74 billion pounds ($4.82 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31. (bit.ly/2AJS1R2) ($1 = 0.7753 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)