July 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s second largest homebuilder Persimmon Plc reported a 5 percent rise in first half revenue on Thursday, fuelled by improved house sales and a 1.2 percent rise in average prices.

Total revenue rose to 1.84 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) from 1.75 billion pounds in the six months ended June 30.

Smaller rival Bovis Homes Group Plc also reported better-than-expected rise in sales.