UK builder Persimmon reports robust start to the year

April 25 (Reuters) - Persimmon, Britain’s second-largest builder, on Wednesday reported robust trading since the start of the year, with sales conversion rates and cancellation rates in line with expectations.

Total forward sales revenue, including completions, was up by about 8 percent at 2.76 billion pounds ($3.85 billion). The company said.

Average selling prices of its homes rose to 236,500 pounds from 229,500 pounds a year earlier.