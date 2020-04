April 29 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon said on Wednesday a phased restart of operations at its construction sites was underway and it does not plan to access the government’s COVID-19 funding schemes.

The country’s second-largest homebuilder said its forward sales, including homes completed to date, came in at 2.4 billion pounds ($2.99 billion), compared with 2.7 billion pounds last year.