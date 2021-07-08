UK's Persimmon sees sustained demand after half-year revenue jump

July 8 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon Plc reported higher half-year revenue on Thursday and said it expected housing demand to remain robust beyond a tax break as customers sought bigger homes after saving more during the lockdown.

The country’s second-largest homebuilder said revenue for the six months ended June 30 came in at 1.84 billion pounds ($2.54 billion), compared with 1.19 billion pounds a year earlier.