Homebuilder Persimmon sets aside 75 mln pounds to fix cladding issues

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon said on Wednesday it made a provision of 75 million pounds ($103.61 million) in its 2020 results to pay for necessary work on its buildings that may be affected by cladding issues.

Persimmon added that it identified 26 buildings made by the group where cladding may need to be removed, as per new government guidance. ($1 = 0.7239 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)