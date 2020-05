May 14 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday it had 65% of construction work back up and running and was reopening sales offices on May 15 with social distancing restrictions, although all of its sites in Scotland will remain closed under Scottish government restrictions.

The company said in the eight weeks ended May 10, it completed 1,300 homes and saw cancellation levels in line with historic trends. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)