July 5, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in a month

UK builder Persimmon says market not hit by election as sales rise

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's second biggest housebuilder by volume Persimmon said first-half sales rose by 7 percent, with a national election, which can often dampen demand as buyers put off major purchases, not affecting the market.

Persimmon said it was upbeat about the months ahead with forward sales rising 18 percent to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) at the end of June, despite signs from some surveys and firms that British economic growth is beginning to cool.

"We have continued to experience good levels of customer demand since the Group's AGM trading update on 27 April, with the market taking the snap UK General Election in its stride," the firm said on Wednesday.

The builder said demand remained healthy in May and last month around the June 8 poll.

$1 = 0.7741 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle

