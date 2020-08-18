Company News
August 18, 2020 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

British homebuilder Persimmon posts lower profit on pandemic hit

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc reported a 42% drop in first-half profit on Tuesday, as the British housebuilder sold fewer homes because of coronavirus-driven disruptions to construction activity and transactions.

The UK’s second-largest homebuilder, which also declared an interim dividend, said pretax profit fell to 292.4 million pounds ($384.13 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 509.3 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7612 pounds Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
