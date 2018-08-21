UK builder Persimmon's first-half profit rises, sees more growth

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s second-largest housebuilder Persimmon, whose boss been criticised for his high pay, posted a 13 percent increase in half-year pretax profit and said it expected to see further growth.

Profit before tax hit 516.3 million pounds ($658 million) in the six months to the end of June, the company said on Tuesday.

“We believe we are well positioned to deliver further high quality, sustainable growth,” said Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn.

Fairburn was the highest paid CEO among the bosses of Britain’s 100 biggest listed firms in the financial year ending 2017, receiving 47.1 million pounds, as part of a plan which included share options, according to a survey released last week. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)