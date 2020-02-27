UPDATE 1-Homebuilder Persimmon's annual profit falls, CEO steps down

(Adds details on CEO, results, background, Vistry results)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Persimmon reported a fall in annual profit on Thursday and said Chief Executive Officer David Jenkinson will step down, as it strives to repair its reputation after a row over poor construction and large payouts to executives.

Britain’s second-largest homebuilder, heavily criticised by an independent review of its business practises in December, reported a 4.6% fall in pretax profit to 1.04 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31.

The FTSE 100 company sold 15,855 new homes in 2019, lower than the 16,449 units it sold in 2018, as benefits from a government subsidy scheme were marred by the outcry over the standard and safety of its houses as well as a row over management bonuses.

Jenkinson, 51, has been with the company for 23 years and was appointed as CEO in February last year.

Separately, Vistry Group, formerly known as Bovis Homes Group, beat market estimates with a record rise in annual profit as it sold more homes and said it had seen increased levels of consumer demand in the new year.

Vistry, which recently closed a deal to buy Galliford Try’s residential units, said pretax profit before pre-exceptional items rose 12% to 188.2 million pounds ($244.6 million) in the year ended Dec. 31.

Vistry completed a total of 3,867 new homes in 2019, higher than the 3,759 in 2018.

Home prices in Britain have picked up thanks to clarity on Brexit and as Prime Minister Boris Johsnon secured a clear majority in the December election.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)