Persimmon independent review suggests changes to business practices

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s second-largest homebuilder Persimmon Plc said on Tuesday an independent review of its business practices was complete, and it suggested improvements to the quality of the company’s homes and a look into executive bonuses.

The company said it had recently started to take action to improve build quality and established a group made up of experienced construction professionals.

The review led by Stephanie Barwise of Atkin Chambers covered issues related to Persimmon’s corporate culture, structure and HR policies. (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)