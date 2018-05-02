FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 4:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Perth Mint's April gold sales halve m/m, silver sales dive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 2 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
plunged about 49.3 percent in April from a month earlier, while
silver sales dived about 53 percent, the mint said in a blog
post on its website on Wednesday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 15,161 ounces in
April from 29,883 ounces in March, the mint said. 
    Gold sales were up about 45 percent in April compared with
the same month last year.
    Silver sales in April fell to 458,655 ounces, and registered
a 2.2 percent decline compared with the same time last year.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of the newly
mined gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold
producer after China. 
    Spot gold prices fell about 0.7 percent in April.

    
            Period      Gold (oz)       Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                 
        2018-April         15,161          458,655 
                                   
        2018-March         29,883           975,921
          2018-Feb         26,473           992,954
          2018-Jan         37,174         1,067,361
          2017-Dec         27,009          874,437 
          2017-Nov         23,901           544,436
          2017-Oct         44,618           999,425
         2017-Sept         46,415           697,849
          2017-Aug         23,130           392,091
         2017-July         23,675         1,167,963
         2017-June         19,259         1,215,071
          2017-May         29,679           826,656
        2017-April         10,490           468,977
        2017-March         22,232           716,283
          2017-Feb         25,257           502,353
          2017-Jan         72,745         1,230,867
          2016-Dec         63,420           430,009
          2016-Nov         54,747           984,622
          2016-Oct         79,048         1,084,213
         2016-Sept         58,811         1,031,858
          2016-Aug         14,684           376,461
         2016-July         16,870           693,447
         2016-June         31,368         1,220,817
          2016-May         21,035           974,865
        2016-April         47,542         1,161,766
        2016-March         47,948         1,756,238
          2016-Feb         37,063         1,049,062
          2016-Jan         47,759         1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
