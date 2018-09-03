FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 4:52 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Perth Mint's August gold, silver sales rise on lower prices

4 Min Read

    Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sales of gold products by the Perth Mint
in August rose from a month earlier to their highest since
October 2017, as lower bullion prices attracted buying, the mint
said on Monday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars surged 30 percent to
38,904 ounces last month, the mint said in a blog post.
    Gold sales in August nearly doubled from a year-ago period.
    "Lower bullion prices continued to support interest in our
minted products among investors," a company spokesman said.
    Gold prices fell about 2 percent in August, declining for a
fifth straight month in their longest losing streak in
5-1/2-years.
    Silver sales rose nearly 7 percent from July to 520,245
ounces. From a year earlier, sales advanced about 33 percent.
    Silver prices fell 6.5 percent in August, marking their 
third straight monthly decline.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly mined
gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer
after China. 
    Gold fell on Monday, with prices dropping below the $1,200
technical level, as the dollar strengthened on worries over the
potential for more tariffs between the United States and China
as part of their trade war.
        
            Period       Gold (oz)       Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                  
       2018-August         38,904           520,245 
         2018-July          29,921           486,821
         2018-June          16,847           229,280
          2018-May          14,800           557,120
                                    
        2018-April          15,161           458,655
        2018-March          29,883           975,921
          2018-Feb          26,473           992,954
          2018-Jan          37,174         1,067,361
          2017-Dec          27,009           874,437
          2017-Nov          23,901           544,436
          2017-Oct          44,618           999,425
         2017-Sept          46,415           697,849
          2017-Aug          23,130           392,091
         2017-July          23,675         1,167,963
         2017-June          19,259         1,215,071
          2017-May          29,679           826,656
        2017-April          10,490           468,977
        2017-March          22,232           716,283
          2017-Feb          25,257           502,353
          2017-Jan          72,745         1,230,867
          2016-Dec          63,420           430,009
          2016-Nov          54,747           984,622
          2016-Oct          79,048         1,084,213
         2016-Sept          58,811         1,031,858
          2016-Aug          14,684           376,461
         2016-July          16,870           693,447
         2016-June          31,368         1,220,817
          2016-May          21,035           974,865
        2016-April          47,542         1,161,766
        2016-March          47,948         1,756,238
          2016-Feb          37,063         1,049,062
          2016-Jan          47,759         1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
