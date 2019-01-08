Market News
Perth Mint's Dec gold sales slump 55 pct m/m, silver sales drop

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's December sales of gold
products dived nearly 55 percent, their lowest since June 2018,
from the previous month, while silver sales dropped also, the
mint said on Tuesday. 
    December sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 29,186
ounces from 64,308 ounces in November.
    Silver sales in December were down 21 percent from the
previous month, and hit their lowest since August 2018 at
692,971 ounces. 
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly mined
gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer
after China.
    Spot gold gained 5 percent in December, rising for a
third consecutive month.
        
            Period       Gold (oz)       Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                  
          2018-Dec          29,186           692,971
          2018-Nov          64,308           876,446
          2018-Oct          36,840         1,079,684
         2018-Sept          62,552         1,305,600
       2018-August         38,904            520,245
         2018-July          29,921           486,821
         2018-June          16,847           229,280
          2018-May          14,800           557,120
                                    
        2018-April          15,161           458,655
        2018-March          29,883           975,921
          2018-Feb          26,473           992,954
          2018-Jan          37,174         1,067,361
          2017-Dec          27,009           874,437
          2017-Nov          23,901           544,436
          2017-Oct          44,618           999,425
         2017-Sept          46,415           697,849
          2017-Aug          23,130           392,091
         2017-July          23,675         1,167,963
         2017-June          19,259         1,215,071
          2017-May          29,679           826,656
        2017-April          10,490           468,977
        2017-March          22,232           716,283
          2017-Feb          25,257           502,353
          2017-Jan          72,745         1,230,867
          2016-Dec          63,420           430,009
          2016-Nov          54,747           984,622
          2016-Oct          79,048         1,084,213
         2016-Sept          58,811         1,031,858
          2016-Aug          14,684           376,461
         2016-July          16,870           693,447
         2016-June          31,368         1,220,817
          2016-May          21,035           974,865
        2016-April          47,542         1,161,766
        2016-March          47,948         1,756,238
          2016-Feb          37,063         1,049,062
          2016-Jan          47,759         1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
