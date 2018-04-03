FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Perth Mint's gold sales rise in March, m/m silver sales slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
rose about 13 percent in March from a month earlier, while
month-on-month silver sales fell for second month in a row, the
mint said in a blog post on its website on Tuesday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 29,883 ounces in
March from 26,473 ounces in February, the mint said. 
    Gold sales climbed about 34 percent in March compared with
the same month last year.
    Silver sales in March fell 1.7 percent month-on-month to
975,921 ounces, but surged about 36 percent compared with the
same time last year.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of the newly
mined gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold
producer after China. 
    Spot gold prices was up about 0.5 percent in March.

    
            Period      Gold (oz)     Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                 
        2018-March         29,883         975,921
          2018-Feb         26,473         992,954
          2018-Jan         37,174       1,067,361
          2017-Dec         27,009         874,437
          2017-Nov         23,901         544,436
          2017-Oct         44,618         999,425
         2017-Sept         46,415         697,849
          2017-Aug         23,130         392,091
         2017-July         23,675       1,167,963
         2017-June         19,259       1,215,071
          2017-May         29,679         826,656
        2017-April         10,490         468,977
        2017-March         22,232         716,283
          2017-Feb         25,257         502,353
          2017-Jan         72,745       1,230,867
          2016-Dec         63,420         430,009
          2016-Nov         54,747         984,622
          2016-Oct         79,048       1,084,213
         2016-Sept         58,811       1,031,858
          2016-Aug         14,684         376,461
         2016-July         16,870         693,447
         2016-June         31,368       1,220,817
          2016-May         21,035         974,865
        2016-April         47,542       1,161,766
        2016-March         47,948       1,756,238
          2016-Feb         37,063       1,049,062
          2016-Jan         47,759       1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
