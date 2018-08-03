FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 4:30 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Perth Mint's July gold, silver sales surge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
nearly doubled in July from a month earlier, its highest since
January, while silver sales more than doubled, the mint said on
Friday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars climbed about 78 percent
to 29,921 ounces in July, up from 16,847 ounces reported in
June, the mint said in a blog post.
    Gold sales in July were also up 26.4 percent compared with
the same month last year.
    Silver sales in July were at 486,821 ounces, up from 229,280
ounces in June, and marked an over-58 percent decline compared
with a year-ago period.   
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly mined
gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer
after China. 
    Gold prices fell 2.3 percent in July, down for a fourth
straight month, marking its longest losing streak since 2013. 
    Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,209.15 an ounce at
0050 GMT, after hitting the lowest since July 2017 at $1,206.80
in the previous session.
        
            Period       Gold (oz)       Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                  
         2018-July          29,921           486,821
         2018-June          16,847           229,280
          2018-May          14,800           557,120
                                    
        2018-April          15,161           458,655
        2018-March          29,883           975,921
          2018-Feb          26,473           992,954
          2018-Jan          37,174         1,067,361
          2017-Dec          27,009           874,437
          2017-Nov          23,901           544,436
          2017-Oct          44,618           999,425
         2017-Sept          46,415           697,849
          2017-Aug          23,130           392,091
         2017-July          23,675         1,167,963
         2017-June          19,259         1,215,071
          2017-May          29,679           826,656
        2017-April          10,490           468,977
        2017-March          22,232           716,283
          2017-Feb          25,257           502,353
          2017-Jan          72,745         1,230,867
          2016-Dec          63,420           430,009
          2016-Nov          54,747           984,622
          2016-Oct          79,048         1,084,213
         2016-Sept          58,811         1,031,858
          2016-Aug          14,684           376,461
         2016-July          16,870           693,447
         2016-June          31,368         1,220,817
          2016-May          21,035           974,865
        2016-April          47,542         1,161,766
        2016-March          47,948         1,756,238
          2016-Feb          37,063         1,049,062
          2016-Jan          47,759         1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
