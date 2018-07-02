FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Perth Mint's June gold sales rise, silver sales plunge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 2 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
increased about 14 percent in June, from an over one-year low in
May, while silver sales dived about 60 percent, the mint said on
Monday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars climbed to 16,847 ounces
in June, up from a 13-month low of 14,800 ounces reported in
May, the mint said in a blog post.
    Gold sales in June were, however, down 12.5 percent compared
with the same month last year.
    Silver sales in June hit their lowest this year at 229,280
ounces, down from 557,120 ounces in May, and posted an over
80-percent decline compared with a year-ago period.   
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of the newly
mined gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold
producer after China. 
    Spot gold prices dropped 3.5 percent in June in their
biggest monthly decline since November 2016.
    
            Period       Gold (oz)       Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                  
         2018-June          16,847           229,280
          2018-May          14,800           557,120
                                    
        2018-April          15,161           458,655
        2018-March          29,883           975,921
          2018-Feb          26,473           992,954
          2018-Jan          37,174         1,067,361
          2017-Dec          27,009           874,437
          2017-Nov          23,901           544,436
          2017-Oct          44,618           999,425
         2017-Sept          46,415           697,849
          2017-Aug          23,130           392,091
         2017-July          23,675         1,167,963
         2017-June          19,259         1,215,071
          2017-May          29,679           826,656
        2017-April          10,490           468,977
        2017-March          22,232           716,283
          2017-Feb          25,257           502,353
          2017-Jan          72,745         1,230,867
          2016-Dec          63,420           430,009
          2016-Nov          54,747           984,622
          2016-Oct          79,048         1,084,213
         2016-Sept          58,811         1,031,858
          2016-Aug          14,684           376,461
         2016-July          16,870           693,447
         2016-June          31,368         1,220,817
          2016-May          21,035           974,865
        2016-April          47,542         1,161,766
        2016-March          47,948         1,756,238
          2016-Feb          37,063         1,049,062
          2016-Jan          47,759         1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
