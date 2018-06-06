FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 6, 2018 / 8:48 AM / in 2 hours

Perth Mint's May gold sales dip to lowest in over 1 yr, silver sales up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
fell about 2.4 percent in May from a month earlier, the lowest
in over a year, while silver sales rose about 21 percent, the
mint said on Wednesday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 14,800 ounces in
May from 15,161 ounces in April, it said in a blog post on its
website. 
    Gold sales were down about 50 percent compared with the same
month last year.
    Silver sales rose to 557,120 ounces in May, but registered
an over 32 percent decline compared with the same time last
year.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of the newly
mined gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold
producer after China. 
    Spot gold prices fell about 1.3 percent in May.

    
            Period      Gold (oz)       Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                 
          2018-May         14,800           557,120
                                   
        2018-April         15,161           458,655
        2018-March         29,883           975,921
          2018-Feb         26,473           992,954
          2018-Jan         37,174         1,067,361
          2017-Dec         27,009          874,437 
          2017-Nov         23,901           544,436
          2017-Oct         44,618           999,425
         2017-Sept         46,415           697,849
          2017-Aug         23,130           392,091
         2017-July         23,675         1,167,963
         2017-June         19,259         1,215,071
          2017-May         29,679           826,656
        2017-April         10,490           468,977
        2017-March         22,232           716,283
          2017-Feb         25,257           502,353
          2017-Jan         72,745         1,230,867
          2016-Dec         63,420           430,009
          2016-Nov         54,747           984,622
          2016-Oct         79,048         1,084,213
         2016-Sept         58,811         1,031,858
          2016-Aug         14,684           376,461
         2016-July         16,870           693,447
         2016-June         31,368         1,220,817
          2016-May         21,035           974,865
        2016-April         47,542         1,161,766
        2016-March         47,948         1,756,238
          2016-Feb         37,063         1,049,062
          2016-Jan         47,759         1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.