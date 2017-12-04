FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's Nov gold, silver sales nearly halve on month
#Market News
December 4, 2017 / 8:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Perth Mint's Nov gold, silver sales nearly halve on month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver
products nearly halved in November from a month ago, the mint
said in a blog post on its website on Monday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars dropped 46.43 percent to
 23,901 ounces in November from 44,618 ounces a month ago, the
mint said.
    Silver sales during the month, meanwhile, plunged 45.52
percent to 544,436 ounces from 999,425 ounces in October.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly-mined
gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 gold producer after China. 
    Spot gold prices in November recorded their first
monthly rise in three on a weaker U.S. dollar.
    
            Period     Gold (oz)     Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                
          2017-Nov        23,901         544,436
          2017-Oct        44,618         999,425
         2017-Sept        46,415         697,849
          2017-Aug        23,130         392,091
         2017-July        23,675       1,167,963
         2017-June        19,259       1,215,071
          2017-May        29,679         826,656
        2017-April        10,490         468,977
        2017-March        22,232         716,283
          2017-Feb        25,257         502,353
          2017-Jan        72,745       1,230,867
          2016-Dec        63,420         430,009
          2016-Nov        54,747         984,622
          2016-Oct        79,048       1,084,213
         2016-Sept        58,811       1,031,858
          2016-Aug        14,684         376,461
         2016-July        16,870         693,447
         2016-June        31,368       1,220,817
          2016-May        21,035         974,865
        2016-April        47,542       1,161,766
        2016-March        47,948       1,756,238
          2016-Feb        37,063       1,049,062
          2016-Jan        47,759       1,473,408
          2015-Dec        40,096       1,083,460
          2015-Nov        31,664       1,145,239
          2015-Oct        66,951       1,751,898
         2015-Sept        63,791       3,349,557
          2015-Aug        33,390         707,656
         2015-July        51,088         746,700
 
 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
