Perth Mint's Nov gold, silver sales nearly halve on month

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver products nearly halved in November from a month ago, the mint said in a blog post on its website on Monday. Sales of gold coins and minted bars dropped 46.43 percent to 23,901 ounces in November from 44,618 ounces a month ago, the mint said. Silver sales during the month, meanwhile, plunged 45.52 percent to 544,436 ounces from 999,425 ounces in October. The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly-mined gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 gold producer after China. Spot gold prices in November recorded their first monthly rise in three on a weaker U.S. dollar. Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz) (year-month) 2017-Nov 23,901 544,436 2017-Oct 44,618 999,425 2017-Sept 46,415 697,849 2017-Aug 23,130 392,091 2017-July 23,675 1,167,963 2017-June 19,259 1,215,071 2017-May 29,679 826,656 2017-April 10,490 468,977 2017-March 22,232 716,283 2017-Feb 25,257 502,353 2017-Jan 72,745 1,230,867 2016-Dec 63,420 430,009 2016-Nov 54,747 984,622 2016-Oct 79,048 1,084,213 2016-Sept 58,811 1,031,858 2016-Aug 14,684 376,461 2016-July 16,870 693,447 2016-June 31,368 1,220,817 2016-May 21,035 974,865 2016-April 47,542 1,161,766 2016-March 47,948 1,756,238 2016-Feb 37,063 1,049,062 2016-Jan 47,759 1,473,408 2015-Dec 40,096 1,083,460 2015-Nov 31,664 1,145,239 2015-Oct 66,951 1,751,898 2015-Sept 63,791 3,349,557 2015-Aug 33,390 707,656 2015-July 51,088 746,700 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)