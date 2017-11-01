FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's Oct gold sales down about 4 pct on month, silver up 43 pct
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 7:31 AM / in 2 hours

Perth Mint's Oct gold sales down about 4 pct on month, silver up 43 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
fell 3.87 percent in October from a month earlier, while silver
sales rose about 43 percent, the mint said in a blog post on its
website on Wednesday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars dropped to 44,618 ounces
in October from 46,415 ounces a month ago, the mint said.
    Silver sales during the month, meanwhile, jumped to 999,425
ounces from 697,849 ounces in September.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly-mined
gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 gold producer after China. 
    Spot gold prices recorded their second consecutive
monthly decline in October, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar.

    
            Period     Gold (oz)     Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                
          2017-Oct        44,618         999,425
         2017-Sept        46,415         697,849
          2017-Aug        23,130         392,091
         2017-July        23,675       1,167,963
         2017-June        19,259       1,215,071
          2017-May        29,679         826,656
        2017-April        10,490         468,977
        2017-March        22,232         716,283
          2017-Feb        25,257         502,353
          2017-Jan        72,745       1,230,867
          2016-Dec        63,420         430,009
          2016-Nov        54,747         984,622
          2016-Oct        79,048       1,084,213
         2016-Sept        58,811       1,031,858
          2016-Aug        14,684         376,461
         2016-July        16,870         693,447
         2016-June        31,368       1,220,817
          2016-May        21,035         974,865
        2016-April        47,542       1,161,766
        2016-March        47,948       1,756,238
          2016-Feb        37,063       1,049,062
          2016-Jan        47,759       1,473,408
          2015-Dec        40,096       1,083,460
          2015-Nov        31,664       1,145,239
          2015-Oct        66,951       1,751,898
         2015-Sept        63,791       3,349,557
          2015-Aug        33,390         707,656
         2015-July        51,088         746,700
 
 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

