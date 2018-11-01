Market News
Perth Mint's Oct gold, silver sales drop

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sales of gold and silver products by the
Perth Mint fell in October, the mint said on Thursday. 
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars dropped 41 percent from
September to 36,840 ounces, the mint said in a blog post.
    Gold sales in October fell more than 17 percent from the
year-ago period.
    Silver sales were down 17 percent from September to
1,079,684 ounces. 
    From a year earlier, sales rose 8 percent.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly mined
gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer
after China.
    Spot gold gained about 2 percent in October, ending a
six-month long run of losses, the longest such streak since a
period from August 1996 to January 1997, helped by intense stock
market volatility.
        
            Period       Gold (oz)       Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                  
      2018-October          36,840         1,079,684
    2018-September          62,552         1,305,600
       2018-August         38,904           520,245 
         2018-July          29,921           486,821
         2018-June          16,847           229,280
          2018-May          14,800           557,120
                                    
        2018-April          15,161           458,655
        2018-March          29,883           975,921
          2018-Feb          26,473           992,954
          2018-Jan          37,174         1,067,361
          2017-Dec          27,009           874,437
          2017-Nov          23,901           544,436
          2017-Oct          44,618           999,425
         2017-Sept          46,415           697,849
          2017-Aug          23,130           392,091
         2017-July          23,675         1,167,963
         2017-June          19,259         1,215,071
          2017-May          29,679           826,656
        2017-April          10,490           468,977
        2017-March          22,232           716,283
          2017-Feb          25,257           502,353
          2017-Jan          72,745         1,230,867
          2016-Dec          63,420           430,009
          2016-Nov          54,747           984,622
          2016-Oct          79,048         1,084,213
         2016-Sept          58,811         1,031,858
          2016-Aug          14,684           376,461
         2016-July          16,870           693,447
         2016-June          31,368         1,220,817
          2016-May          21,035           974,865
        2016-April          47,542         1,161,766
        2016-March          47,948         1,756,238
          2016-Feb          37,063         1,049,062
          2016-Jan          47,759         1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
