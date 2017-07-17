UPDATE 1-Peru sells $3 bln in Euroclearable sovereign bonds -finance ministry

(New throughout after bonds sold)

LIMA, July 17 (Reuters) - Peru sold $3 billion worth of sol-denominated bonds due 2032 on Monday that can be settled through Euroclear, part of an ongoing effort by the Andean country to reduce its debt in foreign currencies, the finance ministry said.

Peru's first sale of Euroclearable bonds followed similar issuances by Chile and Mexico that can also be settled by Belgium-based post-trade services provider Euroclear.

Euroclear specializes in the settlement and safe-keeping of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, making it easier for global investors to trade.

Demand for the Euroclearable bonds was more than three times that of what was sold, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The bonds were sold with a 6.15 percent yield and will be used to prepay debt in dollars, euros and yens, the finance ministry said, adding that the issuance does not increase Peru's overall debt load.

Peru has largely tapped global debt markets in recent years to extend the life of its debt at times when emerging market assets are in demand.

Monday's issuance follows stronger-than expected economic growth data in China and comments by Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen last week that also bolstered emerging market currencies.