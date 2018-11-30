Peru auctions $3.044 bln in bonds

LIMA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Peru sold bonds equivalent to $3.044 billion to repurchase sovereign debt, pay some credits in dollars and partially prefinance its budget requirements of 2019, the finance ministry said on Friday.

With the auction, which amounted to about 10.350 billion soles, a new reference of 10 years was created for Peruvian bonds in local currency, the Sovereign Bonus 2029, at a guide rate of 5.95 percent, the ministry said in a news release. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)