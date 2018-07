LIMA, July 25 (Reuters) - Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Wednesday that it earned $41.3 million in net profit in the second quarter, compared to its $6.2 million loss in the same period last year.

Buenaventura said it received a $39 million dividend payment in the quarter from Cerro Verde, the mega copper mine controlled by the Freeport McMoRan Inc that Buenaventura owns a 19.58 percent stake in. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)