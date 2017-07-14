FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru economic growth in June likely slightly under 3.39 pct -central bank
July 14, 2017 / 6:12 PM / a month ago

Peru economic growth in June likely slightly under 3.39 pct -central bank

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 14 (Reuters) - Peru's economy in June likely grew at a pace "slightly under" May's 3.39 percent expansion, but public investments have rebounded and should drive a 3.5 percent year-on-year expansion in the second half of 2017, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank's chief economist, Adrian Armas, added in a conference call with reporters that the bank's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 3.75 percent on Thursday reflects a "clearly expansive" monetary stance. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

