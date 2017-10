LIMA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to 3.5 percent from 3.75 percent on Thursday and said it would closely watch data on inflation to consider additional changes to monetary policy.

Seven out of 15 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the 25-basis point cut while the remaining eight had expected the bank to hold the rate steady. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)